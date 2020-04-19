Crime rate declines during lockdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE recorded a decline in criminal cases in the first 17 days of the national lockdown, a development attributed to heavy presence of security personnel across the country.Between March 30 and April 15 this year, police received fewer criminal cases than those reported during the same period last year.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the confinement of people to their homes, coupled with security presence, contributed to the decline in the commission of crime."Because of the lockdown, most people are safely staying at home securing their properties. Police deployments have increased the visibility of police officers and other security forces in the communities, a development that has drastically reduced the crime rate in the first 17 days of the lockdown period."Roadblocks are all over and stolen items cannot easily pass through roadblocks undetected," he said.According to the statistics, police recorded 27 murder cases between March 30 and April 15 while 46 cases were reported during the same period last year.Sixty-five plain robberies were reported countrywide in the 17 days, a lesser figure compared to the 150 cases received by the police in 2019.Two cases of theft of motor vehicles were recorded by police in the first 17 days of the lockdown while five cases were recorded during the same period last year.Statistics show that one car-jacking case was recorded this year while five cases were reported to the police during the same period last year.By April 15 this year, police had received 193 domestic violence cases during the lockdown period, a decrease from last year's 678 cases.According to the police, 95 rape cases were reported against 68 cases last year.Police and the military are jointly enforcing the lockdown, a strategy that is being implemented by other countries throughout the world to contain the spread of Covid-19.They are jointly mounting roadblocks and patrolling communities countrywide to ensure compliance with the lockdown.