5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FIVE people were killed, while eight others were injured in 49 accidents that occurred during this year's Easter holiday.

The holidays fell during the 21-day national lockdown when movement was restricted. Compared to last year, the number of accidents, deaths and injuries sharply declined as most people were indoors.

Last year, police recorded 438 accidents, 21 deaths and 149 injuries during the Easter holidays.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the lockdown was a blessing in disguise.

"The national lockdown, which restricted movements, was more of a blessing in disguise," he said.

"It greatly contributed to the decline of in the number of accidents and it saved lives. People were locked up in their houses with only a few travelling.

"Police were also on the ground stopping and vetting all vehicles and travellers, which also contributed to the decline in the number of road traffic accidents."

Source - the herald

