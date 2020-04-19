Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BCC traces 1 690 Covid-19 suspects
THE Bulawayo City Council has followed up on more than 1 690 people who came into the city between February and April, in a Covid-19 tracing exercise.

The assistant director of the health services Department Dr Khulamuzi Nyathi during a donations' handover ceremony at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, said the Rapid Response Team in the city had collected 196 specimens from 200 Covid-19 suspects.

"The rapid response team has investigated over 200 scares, collected 196 specimens, and 186 of them have tested negative. The rapid response team started working in February, with one team, then we had two teams, now we have five teams and we are working to increase the number of our teams to seven, so that we are able to give services. We also have the surveillance team that actually follows up those people that have come into the country from outside. Of the 1 774 visitors that came in our teams have followed up 1 693 of the people while 88 are still being followed up," he said.


Source - chronicle

