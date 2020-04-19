Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has banned the export of medical supplies needed to fight Covid-19 that are in short supply in the country.The ban was published in Statutory Instrument (SI) 93 which also announced the extension of the lockdown by two weeks.On Sunday President Mnangagwa extended the lockdown that started on March 30 to May 3 due to rising Covid-19 positive cases in the country which stood at 25 as of Monday.President Mnangagwa also said the country was facing a new situation in which more of the country's citizens are coming back home, including from countries heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.To help fight Covid-19 in the country, SI 93 banned the export or attempt to export from Zimbabwe medical supplies needed to combat the virus. It said one can only export medical supplies after producing a certificate signed by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo showing that what is being exported is in excess in Zimbabwe.Those who violate the new regulation risk being jailed for a year.