Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has banned the export of medical supplies needed to fight Covid-19 that are in short supply in the country.

The ban was published in Statutory Instrument (SI) 93 which also announced the extension of the lockdown by two weeks.

On Sunday President Mnangagwa extended the lockdown that started on March 30 to May 3 due to rising Covid-19 positive cases in the country which stood at 25 as of Monday.

President Mnangagwa also said the country was facing a new situation in which more of the country's citizens are coming back home, including from countries heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help fight Covid-19 in the country, SI 93 banned the export or attempt to export from Zimbabwe medical supplies needed to combat the virus. It said one can only export medical supplies after producing a certificate signed by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo showing that what is being exported is in excess in Zimbabwe.

Those who violate the new regulation risk being jailed for a year.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

10 mins ago | 36 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

23 mins ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

24 mins ago | 48 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

34 mins ago | 220 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

35 mins ago | 225 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

38 mins ago | 158 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

40 mins ago | 93 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

41 mins ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

45 mins ago | 56 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

46 mins ago | 73 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

48 mins ago | 49 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

10 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

10 hrs ago | 5613 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

10 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

11 hrs ago | 2161 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

11 hrs ago | 750 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

11 hrs ago | 5492 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

11 hrs ago | 3343 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

12 hrs ago | 1482 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

12 hrs ago | 1007 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

14 hrs ago | 2254 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

15 hrs ago | 5632 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

16 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days