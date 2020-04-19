Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE number of deportees quarantined at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls to curb the spread of Covid-19 had risen to 29 yesterday, up from eight last Friday while two more people were expected last night.

A total of 13 women and 16 men returning from Botswana, Namibia and Zambia have been quarantined while the other two who were already in town pending logistics are Victoria Falls residents who had returned from Cameroon.

The Matebeleland North Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce led by Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo identified the school as a quarantine centre for the province.

Yesterday the Minister and members of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) visited the quarantine centre where deportees are housed in classrooms with the department of Social Welfare taking care of them in partnership with the private sector.

The returnees were screened using the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) for Covid-19 at the border. Minister Moyo assured them that they would be well taken care of as he explained the purpose of the isolation.

"You are not under arrest and no-one is accusing you of anything. We are trying to minimise the spread of coronavirus and this is only a precautionary measure as you will be housed here for 14 or 21 days depending on what health officials will say before you proceed to your homes after being tested. This means that you will be in Government hands during that period. As you noticed on your way here, borders are closed and only Zimbabweans returning home are allowed in," said Minister Moyo.

In an interview after the tour of the quarantine centre, Mkhosana Clinic and Zimbabwe Aids Project (ZAP) Clinic which have been turned into isolation centres, Minister Moyo thanked the private sector for assisting to set up the centres.

He said Victoria Falls was ready in the event of any case that may need clinical isolation.

"Today we as the provincial taskforce were visiting all isolation centres in the province. We divided ourselves into groups. The Minister and Joint Operations Command members came to Hwange where we visited Painted Dog which donated sanitisers and disinfection chemicals in the morning. We went to Five Miles isolation centre in Hwange which we feel still needs support from Government.

"The local taskforce identified the place and they are connecting water and electricity but it still needs beds and other equipment. However, after touring the isolation centres in Victoria Falls, it shows that they are prepared and in case we have a patient with Covid-19 symptoms anytime they can handle it because one of the two facilities is well equipped," said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo said Government had released RTGS$1.7 million to the Victoria Falls taskforce through the local authority to assist at the two isolation centres.

Hwange District Medical Officer (DMO) Fungai Mvura said the ZAP isolation centre is ready to receive patients while Mkhosana Clinic will be ready within two weeks. Besides beds and other equipment, the centre has been equipped with two portable ventilators procured by the tourism industry.

"What is outstanding is medication and personal protective clothing," said Dr Mvura.

Matabeleland North Provincial Social Welfare officer Mr Macnon Chirinzepi said the deportees are from across Matabeleland North while others are from Bulawayo, Chinhoyi, Harare, Kadoma and Rusape. He said the quarantine centre has capacity for 100 people.

 Mr Chirinzepi appealed to well-wishers to donate internet services and a television set so that the deportees are kept abreast with what is happening in the country.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

10 mins ago | 36 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

23 mins ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

24 mins ago | 48 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

34 mins ago | 219 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

35 mins ago | 225 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

38 mins ago | 158 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

39 mins ago | 97 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

40 mins ago | 93 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

41 mins ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

45 mins ago | 56 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

46 mins ago | 73 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

48 mins ago | 49 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

10 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

10 hrs ago | 5613 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

10 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

11 hrs ago | 2161 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

11 hrs ago | 750 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

11 hrs ago | 5491 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

11 hrs ago | 3343 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

12 hrs ago | 1482 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

12 hrs ago | 1007 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

14 hrs ago | 2254 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

15 hrs ago | 5632 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

16 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days