Mutare closes Sakubva market

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MUTARE City Council yesterday closed down Sakubva produce market after concerns were raised by various stakeholders over failure by vendors and their customers to observe coronavirus precautionary measures.

Sakubva market was opening for three hours in the morning to allow residents to buy fresh produce during the lockdown.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi yesterday said trading would only take place at decentralised locations.

"To all residents, farmers and contractors, council has resolved to close down the Sakubva produce market which was at Sakubva long distance bus terminus," he said.

"With effect from Tuesday, April 21 (yesterday), all produce marketing activities will be done only in decentralisation areas that is Chikanga, Dangamvura and Hobhouse.

"This was done to promote social distancing in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and to convenience our stakeholders."

United Mutare Residents Ratepayers' Trust programmes director Edson Dube welcomed the move.

"I am happy with the move by the Mutare City Council to decentralise the Sakubva produce market, but what is needed now is to manage areas where selling of the produce would be done," he said.

Mutare is yet to record a positive case of COVID-19.

Source - newday

