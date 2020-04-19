Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S food crisis is expected to worsen and reach new lows by June this year, with about 4,3 million citizens expected to be food insecure.

According to the Global Report on Food Crises for the year 2020 which was produced and recently released by the Food Security Information Network, the country's situation was now galloping to alarming levels. Government, the report says, is highly incapacitated to address the food security situation owing to a weak economy.

"The alarming acute food insecurity situation is expected to worsen in 2020," the report reads in part.

"Persisting economic difficulties have eroded the resilience of households. Given limited indications that there will be a significant turnaround in the economy during the first half of 2020, households are likely to continue to face severe food access constraints."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been struggling to feed the people, and the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has left the vulnerable country in a worse off situation.

The report added: "Early rainfall deficits caused permanent wilting of crops in localized areas, while erratic rainfall is expected to result in a decline in crop productivity in the 2019/2020 season.

"The on-going economic crisis has hindered farmers' access to agricultural inputs, causing a reduction in the area planted with maize.

"The 2020 harvest is forecast to remain below the five-year average, which would sustain a tight supply situation and curtail potential earnings from crop sales for farming households. As a result, the acutely food-insecure rural population in need of urgent action is estimated at 4.3 million up to June 2020 (IPC, March 2020)."

Government has taken what it calls baby steps towards dealing with the food crisis through engaging various private players to import maize into the country.

The move, however, has been hugely affected by the shortage of foreign currency as the local currency has continued to lose value when juxtaposed with other international currencies - a situation that has seen the maize importers pumping more money to get access to the foreign currency.

"From October-December 2019, an estimated 3,6 million rural inhabitants were classified in crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above). This includes over 1,1 million facing emergency (IPC Phase 4) conditions. This was a marked deterioration compared with the 2018 end-of-year peak (IPC, August 2019).

"An additional 2.7 million rural inhabitants classified in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) were at risk of slipping into Crisis (IPCPhase 3) if their livelihoods were not supported.
Of particular concern were the nine districts classified in emergency (IPC Phase 4), where the results of the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) IPC analysis demonstrated an increase in the number of people facing food consumption gaps and forced to employ emergency strategies, thus jeopardising their future (IPC, August 2019).

"The deepening hardship forced families to eat less, skip meals, take children out of school, sell off livestock and fall into a vicious cycle of debt. Little respite is expected for the most vulnerable, including subsistence farmers, who grow most of Zimbabwe's food and depend on a single, increasingly erratic rainy season (World Food Programme, December 2019)," the report said.

HIV and Aids, the report states, continue to weigh in on the challenges the people face as they try to fight against the food crisis.

"Widespread poverty, high levels of HIV/Aids and low crop productivity also undermine food security (WFP, 2019). As a result, Zimbabwe is experiencing one of its worst acute food insecurity crises in a decade, with atypically high humanitarian food assistance needs (FEWS NET, November 2019 and United Nations, December 2019)," stated the report.

"The persisting poor macroeconomic environment, marked by hyperinflation, continued to drive the appalling acute food insecurity situation (IPC, August 2019). In July, annual inflation reached 230 percent. Extreme poverty was estimated to have risen from 29% in 2018 to 34% in 2019, meaning that 5,7 million Zimbabweans were living in extreme poverty in 2019 (WB, October 2019)."

Source - newday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

2 mins ago | 1 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

38 mins ago | 75 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

40 mins ago | 48 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

42 mins ago | 121 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

53 mins ago | 145 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 205 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

1 hr ago | 613 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

1 hr ago | 578 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

1 hr ago | 164 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

10 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

11 hrs ago | 5901 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

11 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

12 hrs ago | 2292 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

12 hrs ago | 6010 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

12 hrs ago | 3454 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

15 hrs ago | 616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days