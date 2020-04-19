Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blow for Marondera nurses

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NURSES at Marondera Provincial Hospital have rapped their employer, the Health ministry, for cancelling flexi hours on Monday without any consultations.

Early this year, the Health Services Board and the unions representing nurses entered into an agreement allowing underpaid health workers across the country to work two days a week.

The arrangement was arrived at as a compromise after nurses had downed tools due to poor salaries eroded by inflation.

In a letter dated April 20 addressed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, Mashonaland East provincial medical director Simukai Zizhou cancelled that arrangement.

The letter, seen by NewsDay, read: "To ensure that there is continuity in service provision and adequate coverage, the interim arrangement of flexible hours for all staff categories at your institution has been cancelled indefinitely.

"Please be advised that all members of staff are supposed to return to work and resume normal duties with immediate effect."

Contacted for comment, Zizhou said his directive was justified.

"Firstly, the nurses at Marondera Provincial Hospital were not following properly the schedule of flexi hours and stay away from work on more days than supposed to be. You actually could see one nurse in a ward with the rest being student nurses, so we had to correct that," he said.

"Secondly, we need to ensure adequate staff of qualified nurses is there at hospital to help fight COVID-19 cases. The nurses can't continue to allege incapacitation because as of last week, they received COVID-19 allowances which are 55% of their salaries and we also have a bus that ferries them to work daily."

Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union secretary general Douglas Chikobvu said Zizhou had erred.

"The nurses have been shocked by the grave miscalculation on how we can combat this global challenge which is a highly infectious disease. The memo totally doesn't take into consideration that the 1-2 day per week working schedule is implemented countrywide at various institutions of care and is also meant to reduce exposure time to healthcare staff on possible COVID-19 cases, but someone just chooses to compromise the health of our fellow nurses," he said.

"Sadly, these institutions have close to nothing in terms of personal protective clothing but Zizhou seems unaware where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going. This decision comes when nurses are haunted daily as they continue to discharge their duties without adequate PPE&C [personal protective equipment and clothing].

"We totally condemn the move at all costs and clearly state that the memo is absolutely impractical. As a nurses union, we totally register our displeasure as administrative machinations take toll and continue to be perpetrated against fellow nurses."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

2 mins ago | 1 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

38 mins ago | 75 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

40 mins ago | 48 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

42 mins ago | 121 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

53 mins ago | 145 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 205 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

1 hr ago | 613 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

1 hr ago | 578 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

1 hr ago | 164 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

10 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

11 hrs ago | 5900 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

11 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

12 hrs ago | 2292 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

12 hrs ago | 6009 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

12 hrs ago | 3454 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

15 hrs ago | 616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days