Trio arrested for car break-ins

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested three men, who took advantage of the lockdown, to go on a car break-in spree in the city.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the arrest of Gift Timothy Derera (21), Innocent Mutsipa Muvirimi (25) and Gillan Mutsipa (24)."I can confirm that on April 15, police arrested three men who were stealing from parked vehicles in front of the Haefelis shop in the city centre. Police received information that robbers in a Honda Fit were going around stealing from vehicles," Ncube said.He said one of the suspects was arrested on the scene, but the other two sped off in their getaway vehicle.They were apprehended after a highspeed chase with the police.Ncube said groceries, two cellphones and 13 bottles of Bron Cleer cough syrup were recovered from their vehicle.He advised the public, who had their vehicles broken into, to visit Bulawayo Central Police Station to file reports.