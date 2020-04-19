Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

News / National

by Staff reporter

MALARIA incidences in the country remain very high following revelations by the Health and Child Care ministry that 131 people have so far died from the disease this year.Although the figures are consistent with the malaria death trends over the last five years: 2019 - 118; 2018 - 192; 2017 - 518; 2016 - 231; 2015 - 462 and 2014 - 654. There is need to keep pushing in that area even while the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.Under the President's Malaria Initiative Strategy for 2015 to 2020 to reduce malaria deaths and substantially decrease malaria morbidity toward the long-term goal of total elimination, we should not lose focus in that area despite other challenges demanding resources to be fought effectively.We are still off the mark in terms of achieving the goals of the strategic plan to reduce malaria incidence from 22/1 000 persons in 2012 to 5/1 000 persons by 2020 and reduce malaria deaths by 90% of the 2015 figure by 2020.It is quite unfortunate, and perhaps inevitable, that we have had to fight COVID-19 while we are currently in the malaria peak season, which runs from February to May every year.This means that reported cases of malaria traditionally increase during this time of the year, compounding the problems that we have to deal with now.According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, Zimbabwe has, on average, slowed down the incidence of malaria since 2000 when 1 069 people died, but we cannot afford to sit on our laurels. We must continue upping our game until we realise the goal to totally eliminate malaria.The fact that WHO has tailored malaria interventions in the COVID-19 response, according to the world body's Global Malaria Programme's latest report, shows that we need to ensure our focus on malaria does not drop even as we pursue COVID-19.Fighting malaria is not any less significant as it probably threatens to kill even more people than COVID-19 itself in Zimbabwe.Our public health system is already compromised and for that reason, we cannot sit back until the fight against the twin evils of COVID-19 and malaria overwhelm us.We should take advantage of the fact that malaria can be tested at local health facilities using rapid diagnostic tests.Malaria, alongside Aids and TB, are some of the worst killer diseases in Zimbabwe and that should inspire us to continue doing more to ensure that malaria cases do not balloon out of control.