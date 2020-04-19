Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE number of Zimbabweans registering to be repatriated home following the COVID-19 lockdown in neighbouring South Africa keeps increasing each day.

Reports show that Zimbabwean immigrants in that country have not been spared the harsh impact of South Africa's extended lockdown, which has left many with no source of income.

A network of Zimbabweans under the banner, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (Zim-Com SA) has sent an SOS for food and other basics to cater for the hungry fellow countrymen.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi told NewsDay that a number of Zimbabweans based in that country wanted to be helped to come home.

"In response to requests from some of our nationals here, the embassy is in the process of co-ordinating plans to repatriate them to Zimbabwe. The repatriation is voluntary," Hamadziripi said.

"We are receiving registrations from those who wish to be repatriated. I am, therefore, unable presently to provide you with the number of those who are likely to be involved in this repatriation exercise. We will share with the media information about this exercise as it progresses."

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans fled the country to seek a better life in South Africa, a destination of choice for many African immigrants fleeing poverty, famine, civil war and other socioeconomic ills in their countries.

Last week, the Zimbabwe consulate in Cape Town invited fellow countrymen based in that country to register with the office for repatriation.

Botswana is also working with the Foreign Affairs ministry to repatriate Zimbabweans affected by the COVID-19 in that country. To date, over 600 locals based in Botswana have returned home, and have been isolated for a maximum of 14 days at different centres as they undergo COVID-19 testing.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

10 mins ago | 12 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

13 mins ago | 24 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

49 mins ago | 66 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

1 hr ago | 170 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

11 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

11 hrs ago | 5965 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

11 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

12 hrs ago | 2310 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

12 hrs ago | 768 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

12 hrs ago | 6120 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

12 hrs ago | 3479 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

13 hrs ago | 1529 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

15 hrs ago | 618 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days