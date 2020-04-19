More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE number of Zimbabweans registering to be repatriated home following the COVID-19 lockdown in neighbouring South Africa keeps increasing each day.Reports show that Zimbabwean immigrants in that country have not been spared the harsh impact of South Africa's extended lockdown, which has left many with no source of income.A network of Zimbabweans under the banner, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (Zim-Com SA) has sent an SOS for food and other basics to cater for the hungry fellow countrymen.Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi told NewsDay that a number of Zimbabweans based in that country wanted to be helped to come home."In response to requests from some of our nationals here, the embassy is in the process of co-ordinating plans to repatriate them to Zimbabwe. The repatriation is voluntary," Hamadziripi said."We are receiving registrations from those who wish to be repatriated. I am, therefore, unable presently to provide you with the number of those who are likely to be involved in this repatriation exercise. We will share with the media information about this exercise as it progresses."Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans fled the country to seek a better life in South Africa, a destination of choice for many African immigrants fleeing poverty, famine, civil war and other socioeconomic ills in their countries.Last week, the Zimbabwe consulate in Cape Town invited fellow countrymen based in that country to register with the office for repatriation.Botswana is also working with the Foreign Affairs ministry to repatriate Zimbabweans affected by the COVID-19 in that country. To date, over 600 locals based in Botswana have returned home, and have been isolated for a maximum of 14 days at different centres as they undergo COVID-19 testing.