Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National TB Reference Laboratory housed at Mpilo Central Hospital could soon be overwhelmed if there is an increase in the volumes of Covid-19 specimen testing.NUST Applied Genetics Testing Centre director, Zephaniah Dhlamini said the lab continues to receive tuberculosis samples from across the country and could be overwhelmed if the volumes of Covid-19 specimens increase.To manage conducting both tests on a daily basis, Dhlamini said they have adopted a "time lab" where TB tests are conducted in the morning and Covid-19 tests are done in the afternoon.