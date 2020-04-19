News / National
Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'
1 hr ago | Views
The National TB Reference Laboratory housed at Mpilo Central Hospital could soon be overwhelmed if there is an increase in the volumes of Covid-19 specimen testing.
NUST Applied Genetics Testing Centre director, Zephaniah Dhlamini said the lab continues to receive tuberculosis samples from across the country and could be overwhelmed if the volumes of Covid-19 specimens increase.
To manage conducting both tests on a daily basis, Dhlamini said they have adopted a "time lab" where TB tests are conducted in the morning and Covid-19 tests are done in the afternoon.
NUST Applied Genetics Testing Centre director, Zephaniah Dhlamini said the lab continues to receive tuberculosis samples from across the country and could be overwhelmed if the volumes of Covid-19 specimens increase.
To manage conducting both tests on a daily basis, Dhlamini said they have adopted a "time lab" where TB tests are conducted in the morning and Covid-19 tests are done in the afternoon.
Source - Daily News