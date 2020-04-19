Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National TB Reference Laboratory housed at Mpilo Central Hospital could soon be overwhelmed if there is an increase in the volumes of Covid-19 specimen testing.

NUST Applied Genetics Testing Centre director, Zephaniah Dhlamini said the lab continues to receive tuberculosis samples from across the country and could be overwhelmed if the volumes of Covid-19 specimens increase.

To manage conducting both tests on a daily basis, Dhlamini said they have adopted a "time lab" where TB tests are conducted in the morning and Covid-19 tests are done in the afternoon.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

19 mins ago | 39 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

22 mins ago | 42 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

55 mins ago | 110 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

57 mins ago | 82 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

59 mins ago | 200 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

1 hr ago | 192 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1233 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

11 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

11 hrs ago | 6020 Views

'Military is the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

11 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

12 hrs ago | 2320 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

12 hrs ago | 773 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

12 hrs ago | 6207 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

12 hrs ago | 3496 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

13 hrs ago | 1531 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

15 hrs ago | 619 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days