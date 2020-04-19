Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete gang strikes, arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a 12-member machete gang involved in a spate of armed robberies in Matebeleland South.

They were arrested after they pounced on a man at Thandindaba Bridge after blocking his way with a Toyota Hilux as he was driving from Maphisa.

The man escaped into the bush and watched from afar while the gang ransacked his vehicle stealing US$2 300.

A report was made to the police and 12 suspects were arrested at a police roadblock along the Bulawayo-Kezi Road.

