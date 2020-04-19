Machete gang strikes, arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a 12-member machete gang involved in a spate of armed robberies in Matebeleland South.They were arrested after they pounced on a man at Thandindaba Bridge after blocking his way with a Toyota Hilux as he was driving from Maphisa.The man escaped into the bush and watched from afar while the gang ransacked his vehicle stealing US$2 300.A report was made to the police and 12 suspects were arrested at a police roadblock along the Bulawayo-Kezi Road.