Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

by Staff reporter
Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who faced a barrage of criticism for his call to his congregation to continue to send through their tithes during the Covid-19 lockdown, has gone on a public charm offensive.

On Tuesday, Bushiri, who also courted controversy this week by charging followers R80 a month to follow his "virtual church" app during lockdown, joined the North West government in distributing food parcels around Rustenburg.

According to his church, 100 of these food parcels came from the self-proclaimed prophet.

The church shared images of the food parcels donated by Bushiri which included sanitary towels, washing powder, toothpaste, canned foods,  juice, cooking oil, rice, tea bags and maize meal.

