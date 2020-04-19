Latest News Editor's Choice


Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
A Shamva based illegal miner was trapped to death yesterday after a disused shaft he was prospecting for gold in collapsed.


Liberty Matumuka of Tafara farm Shamva died on the spot and was subsquently retrieved by Collin Alufale (42).

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death along Mazowe river in Shamva after a 3 meter deep shaft collapsed and trapped him to death," Mundembe said.

His body was conveyed to Shamva hospital for safe keeping.

In another incident it is further alleged that illegal miners are wrecking havoc at Mazowe mine (Jumbo) despite the country's total lockdown.

The police warned people to observe the current total lockdown and miners to regularise their mining activities.

Source - Byo24news

