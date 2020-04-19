City Parking resumes clamping

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council's privately owned company, City Parking has today resumed services of collecting parking fees for all cars parked at designated bays in the central business district (CBD).City Parking has since deployed skeleton staff to start offering the service which it attributes to an increase of vehicular traffic movement in the CBD in contravention of the lockdown regulations.In an interview, City Parking public relations manager Mr Francis Mandaza said they will resume operations today."Starting April 22, 2020, City Parking will deploy skeleton staff in the CBD. Our parkades accommodate essential service providers who require uninterrupted access."The number of vehicles coming into the CBD has increased hence the need to compliment efforts of City of Harare Traffic Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies to ensure adherence to the pronounced lockdown," he said.