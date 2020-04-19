Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

News / National

by Staff reporter

One more person has died of Covid 19 at a private hospital in Harare bringing the country's total deaths to four.Confirming the death on the sidelines of a WHO donation of PPE and a PCR machine in Harare today, Health and Child care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said contact tracing began last night following the demise of this case.He said authorities were also working flat out to trace the source of infection."We are still trying to trace the source of infection for this case, so far we only know that the case came from Mhondoro," said Minister Moyo.