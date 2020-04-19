Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

by Agency staff
1 hr ago | Views
LIKE the illegal sanctions that have caused the suffering of a majority over the past two decades, the poorest among Zimbabweans are again set to bear the brunt of yet another unjust move by Western forces targeting the Southern African country.

The latest act of vengeance by the influential Western nations is the exclusion of Zimbabwe from the Group of Twenty's (G20's) temporary suspension of debt payments from the poorest countries due from May 1 to December 31 this year.

The debt suspension package includes all 77 countries that are either in the World Bank International Development Association (IDA) programme or defined as low-income countries.

Zimbabwe falls within these categories, in large part owing to sanctions wrecking the economy.

However, due to so-called technical conditions, it has been excluded from the agreement.

While sanctions exposed a majority of Zimbabweans to severe economic hardships, the decision by the G20 is also feared to leave the majority of the poor vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently sweeping through Africa.

Christian Aid, one of the humanitarian organisations complementing the government's efforts to shield the vulnerable from economic problems, decried the exclusion of Zimbabwe as unjust.

This is given the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and its economic impact on the poorest and most vulnerable people.

The organisation pointed out that in terms of workable solutions, there was in place an ongoing Staff Monitored Programme between Zimbabwe and International (IMF), which is considered currently to be inactive.

Christian Aid believes if the IMF programme could be established again with the support of wider stakeholders, then Zimbabwe could also access debt payment cancellation for the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank among other multilateral creditors as mentioned in the G20 statement.

"The lack of an IMF programme with Zimbabwe must not leave ordinary people exposed to further suffering because of the pandemic," said Nicholas Shamano, Christian Aid's Zimbabwe country manager.

He said there was a humanitarian imperative to ensure that the international community helped Zimbabweans to withstand the worst effects of COVID-19, and the subsequent global economic crisis.

Zimbabwe does not have debt with the IMF as it paid off its debt in 2019.

Shamano noted that settling the IMF debts by the Zimbabwe government in the past two years had come at a huge cost to the 14 million population.

The financial settlements also bust the myth peddled by international financiers that Zimbabwe was a bad debtor. The government has maintained a commitment to its debt obligations.

He said Zimbabwe was still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai and a severe drought, which would extend into the next year given the erratic rains this season.

"Unless Zimbabwe is also included in the current global United Nations appeal for COVID-19, once the cases reach a certain threshold, our weak health system will not cope," shaman warned.

Successive droughts have coincided with the sanctions influential Western nations imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium.

These have impacted badly on key sectors, with the health sector not spared much to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

By its own vulnerable health standards, Zimbabwe's COVID-19 case is relatively less severe compared to its richer counterparts whose infections and deaths from the virus are in thousands.

At the time of publication, Zimbabwe had 25 confirmed cases and three deaths from the virus.

Local commentator, Collin Mapayi, lamented the decision by the G20 as a vendetta against Zimbabwe.

"It is part of an ongoing crusade by Western nations to flex their muscles on Zimbabwe since it embarked on agrarian and economic reforms that paralysed foreign dominance. Unfortunately, this vendetta always leaves the majority poor worse off," Mapayi said.

The G20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union, a bloc that has been at the forefront of the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.


Source - CAJ News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

1 hr ago | 738 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

4 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

4 hrs ago | 686 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

5 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

6 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

6 hrs ago | 2936 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

6 hrs ago | 1054 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

14 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

14 hrs ago | 7235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days