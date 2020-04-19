Government announces commodities prize freeze

News / National

by Moyo Roy

Government has announced a prize freeze of basic commodities ordering retailers to revert back to prices charged om 25 March.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the decision was reached after it was discovered that a number of business had unreasonably hiked the price of commodities during the covid-19 national lockdown."Zimbabwe has been experiencing escalating food prices which is increasingly making it difficult for the consumer to afford basic commodities. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce in partnership with the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has been continuously monitoring the food basket cost."When His Excellency, the President E. D Mnangagwa announced the lockdown, prices skyrocketed generating increasing difficulties for the general public to access food items such as bread, sugar, cooking oil, mealie meal and flour," said Mohadi."In a survey done by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the value of the consumer basket as at 7 February 2020 was ZWL$4, 656 but by 11 April 2020 the same amounted to ZWL$ 6, 660.84."Mohadi said in order to address the challenge of escalating prices, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held a multi-sectoral meeting with various key stakeholders which included Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association, National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe, Oil Expressors Association of Zimbabwe, National Foods and Zimbabwe Sugar Sales among others."There was a general agreement amongst the multi-sectoral partners that the price increase, particularly during the lockdown, was speculative and unjustified. The multi-sectoral stakeholders committed to a price moratorium to operate based on the prices which were applicable on the 25th of March," he said."The moratorium will also apply to all value chain players. This was supported by a Cabinet Decision of the 21st of April 2020 and will take effect immediately."