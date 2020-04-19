Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Myself and last born did our second test this afternoon! Crossing fingers but confident! If we test positive still it would only mean that the virus has taken longer to die! Will tell you of the results! Doing my best to de-stigmatize #COVID — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) April 16, 2020

Zwelinzima Vavi says he will be testing for Covid-19 for the third time after his second test results came back positive.The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader was discharged from hospital two weeks ago after testing positive for the virus.On Thursday, he shared on Twitter that he and his youngest son were getting tested for the second time, saying: "If we test positive still it would only mean that the virus has taken longer to die."On Tuesday, Vavi told Jacaranda FM that he was still positive for Covid-19 after testing for a second time but was no longer showing any symptoms of the virus.He said son, who tested positive in March, was now negative.He added that his wife, who initially was negative, was now positive and will test again when they go together."I drank lots of water and rested for hours. I also drank lots of vitamin C and iron and have had a lot of garlic - never had to munch garlic in the manner I have been doing in the past few days and weeks," said Vavi."Yet on the 14th day I went back, and I was still positive and it was sort of a little setback, but I was forewarned that it was possible and that the virus might refuse to go away and that I might need to go back if that happens, and I'll go on Friday."Eating garlic and ginger have not been listed as preventive measures against contracting the virus. Antibiotics also do not work against the virus.