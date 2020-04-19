Latest News Editor's Choice


Nelson Chamisa talks tough

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says the government of Zimbabwe must stop politicizing the relief aid which is aimed at supporting the citizens during the trying times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The MDC leader also urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's to adopt tangible solutions to assist communities during this period.

Said Chamisa, "Zimbabwe needs a multi-phased broad range of measures to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic on communities, individuals and businesses. These include tax relief, support to vulnerable households, and business, and job protection. Government must stop politicizing or weaponizing this relief!"

Zimbabwe has been seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and recorded the first death from a rural area on Wednesday.



