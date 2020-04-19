Latest News Editor's Choice


Huawei Zimbabwe donates 30 000 COVID-19 face masks

by Staff reporter
Huawei Technologies Zimbabwe Private Limited yesterday donated 30 000 face masks through the Angel of Hope Foundation, in effort to help protect Zimbabwe's front line health staff in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huawei's managing director Shao Jie presented the donation to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at state house yesterday.

"We are grateful for the donation you have given us, which will go towards the protection of our front line health staff as we fight COVID-19," said Mnangagwa at state house.

Mnangagwa went on to state that the protective gear will be distributed to all Zimbabwe's provinces to aid and protect health workers in their fight against COVID-19.

