Malaria muddles Zimbabwe's corona war

ZIMBABWE is facing a new health challenge following an outbreak of malaria in the country - whose symptoms are similar to those of the lethal coronavirus.Experts said the unexpected malaria outbreak was causing great confusion among health workers and people suffering from both diseases.Yesterday, the deputy minister of Health and Child Care, John Mangwiro, bemoaned the surge in malaria infections, at a time that the government is battling to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country."What it, therefore, means is that we need to do more testing for both Covid-19 and malaria to avoid a situation where the two are conflated."It does not mean that when one has malaria then he or she is Covid-19 positive, just because the symptoms are the same."The emphasis, therefore, should be on thorough testing for both," said Mangwiro.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 170 303 cases of malaria this year, a figure which represents a 44,7 percent increase from infections recorded last year.The 152 deaths recorded this year represent an increase of 20,4 percent compared to 2019.Health experts concurred with Mangwiro that the emergence of malaria at this juncture posed huge challenges to both healthcare workers and those showing symptoms of malaria and coronavirus.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 28 cases of Covid-19, leading to strong calls for authorities to ramp up their testing, to determine the extent of the disease in the country.