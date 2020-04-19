Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

News / National

by Staff reporter

CABINET yesterday revealed that 10 000 genexpert cartridges were expected in the country last night as the government moves to ramp up coronavirus (Covid-19) testing.Genexpert machines are normally used to test for tuberculosis but have been proven to be appropriate for testing for Covid-19 if special cartridges are availed.Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, pictured, said: "10 000 genexpert cartridges are expected in the country today, the 21st of April 2020, with a further 20 000 being procured by Unicef to help in the rolling out of Covid-19 testing at provincial and district levels."This comes after the government recently indicated that it was targeting testing 40 000 people for Covid-19 by the end of this month.The country's confirmed cases have risen to 25, including three deaths.Mutsvangwa further said the insurance industry had raised $1,5 million towards the fight against Covid-19, and availed free life cover to all health practitioners to the tune of $16 million.Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo said the government was hopeful that it would meet the 40 000 tests targeted by end of April as all mechanisms to facilitate the testing have been set in place."The 40 000 tests are a target which the government is committed to meeting, but are dependent on the samples that will be available."We have already done all we can to procure testing equipment and now we are going to be roping in medical personnel from the army and from the police to assist in the collection of samples. That way we can meet the set target in the shortest possible time," Moyo said.