Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima said Cabinet had approved the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests on individuals who are returning into the country to ease pressure in quarantine facilities.

"PCR testing of all returning residents means that they are tested at day eight from the day they would have been admitted at the quarantine centre and if they are found to be positive they will be sent to an isolation centre and if they are negative they will be released. This will help in decongesting the quarantine centres, which are fast filling up as people are still coming back into the country," Mavima said.

He further said that he would visit the quarantine centres, particularly the Belvedere Teachers' College, where 65 United Kingdom returnees have complained over poor living conditions.

"We never had issues when we took people to Zipam, but we have heard complaints about Belvedere Teachers' College and I will be going there tomorrow (today) to see what the basis of these complaints is.

"However, you have to understand that Cabinet has made a decision to say even if Zipam has additional capacity, it is not proper to take new returnees to Zipam because the ones who came to Zipam were screened and they were found to be negative of Covid-19. If we bring others at Zipam and mix them we might end up with more infections," Mavima said.

"So what we are looking at here is to get as many places as possible where we can put people and I'm glad to say we are in the process of revising the period we are going to hold people if we can do what is known as PCR testing and people turn out to be negative then they can be let go."

Source - dailynews

