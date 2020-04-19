Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare spruces up roads in CBD

by Staff reporter
Roads in Harare Central Business District (CBD) have been given a major facelift following the marking of carriageway lines and parking bays to enable a smooth and trafficable road network post Covid-19.

Stakeholders in the city have commended the local authority for the exercise although challenged it to religiously continue prioritising offering of service delivery even after the lockdown.

The road markings are being done by council's privately owned parking firm, City Parking, which in 2018 took up the task to do all road markings for carriageway lines and parking bays in the city's CBD.

A motorist, Miss Rumbidzai Mawonde said the markings were not only beneficial to road users, but ameliorates the city.

"Wow the rebirth of the sunshine city keep the regeneration going. That is city of Harare not the squalor that we have been accustomed to see everyday.

"Hope this will not be a lockdown exercise, but a continuous one. I am sure this time around ratepayers will feel obliged to pay rates because they will pay for services they are getting," she said.

City Parking also maintains the beautification of Julius Nyerere island.

Source - the herald

