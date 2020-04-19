No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE will be no red carpet treatment for United Kingdom (UK) returnees who are quarantined at Belvedere Technical Teachers' College as the rest of the world is battling to contain the spread of Covid-19, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavhima has said.Speaking soon after assessing the facilities at Belvedere Technical Teachers College today, the Minister said the UK returnees will stay at the Belvedere Technical Teachers' College during the quarantine period.The call comes after 26 Zimbabweans returning from the United Kingdom this week resisted compulsory quarantine at the College citing "poor conditions" and preferred to be accommodated in a hotel.Professor Mavhima said that the returnees' motive in sending pictures and videos across the globe was meant to tarnish the image of the country despite the threats posed by Covid-19."This is a tragedy of Zimbabwe. This is a tragedy that comes with cynicism and the tragedy that comes with self-hate. You cannot go and get the worst part and publicise it internationally for essentially the purpose of denigrating your own country. This is not proper. We have looked at the facility there. In a state of disaster, this is sufficient to cover the period these returning residents will be here," he said.In addition, Minister Mavhima said the Government is considering giving them more blankets.