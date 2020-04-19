America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The United States of America Embassy in Harare has urged its citizens to take advantage of the opportunity offered by Ethiopian Airlines to return to their country as soon as possible.In a statement, the Embassy said, " International commercial flight options currently exist in Zimbabwe. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights in Zimbabwe at this time."America said those who want to travel back will have to foot their own bill."These Ethiopian Airlines flights are the only way to depart Zimbabwe at this time, as the government has closed all land borders except to returning residents. If you want to leave Zimbabwe, consider booking one of these flights now. Evacuation flights are not free-of-charge and are, in fact, frequently more expensive than currently available commercial travel."Tickets will be sold directly by Ethiopian Airlines. The agent responsible is Fungai, on WhatsApp at +263 73 397 3863. Contact her directly to confirm booking and payment details, but please only contact her by WhatsApp message. Travelers are responsible for making their reservations and paying the cost of their tickets."Meanwhile, the Embassy also announced that it is providing nearly US$3 million in health and humanitarian assistance funding to the people of Zimbabwe to combat.