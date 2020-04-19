Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean nurse, Felicity Siyachitema, yesterday succumbed to Covid-19 at Southend Hospital in London.

She was 51.

Family spokesperson, Frederick Siyachitema, confirmed to The Herald last night.

"Yes, a dark cloud has befallen our family," he said.

"Fellie passed away in a London hospital where she was admitted.

"We are in pain as a family. She was a strong woman, who was always supportive of her family. She was a helpful person, a hard worker, a mother and a dedicated nurse."

Siyachitema said his sister went to the United Kingdom in 2002.

"What is more painful is that we cannot attend the burial of our sister due to the restrictions cause by the pandemic," said Siyachitema.

"Our prayer is that after the pandemic, we will then be able to go to the UK and see her place of final rest.

"It is a very difficult situation for the whole family."



Posting on her Facebook page yesterday evening, Zandile Ndlovu, who is a close relative to the family, poured out her heart bemoaning the ravaging effects of the pandemic and the family's loss.

"It is hard enough when you read about the devastation that the coronavirus has been doing globally," she said.

"But when reality hits home, it hits us hardest. Today, we have been robbed as a family of our beautiful sister Felicity Siyachitema.

"The shock and pain is too much. Words fail me. To your son, my little sister Lydia and big brother Freddy Sludge Siyachitema and mamomncane Smomo Jubane Siyachitema and family sithi duduzekani.

"Felly my sister, you fought the good fight. Your selfless deeds of trying to save lives during this pandemic will always be remembered. Rest in power my sister."

Felicity left behind two sons.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

2 mins ago | 1 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1045 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

4 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

5 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

5 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

5 hrs ago | 1946 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

5 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

8 hrs ago | 2202 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

8 hrs ago | 924 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 1528 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

9 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1578 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

11 hrs ago | 945 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

11 hrs ago | 1729 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

12 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

12 hrs ago | 421 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

12 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days