Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
"I can't afford to breakdown now, my mum needs me."

These are the heartbreaking words of a woman who has lost her sister and father to coronavirus.

The deadly disease has taken the lives of thousands across the UK.

In Cheshire there are over 1,800 positive cases of coronavirus and 285 people have tragically died in hospital from the disease.

Many people are losing their lives while their distraught families can only grieve in isolation.

For one family the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact.

The Gapare family have lost a sister and a father and now their mum is in hospital with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Gillian Gapare passed away at her home in Cheshire on the morning of April 4.

The 28-year-old has been described as a bubbly, bright and loving woman by her family.

"She would do everything and anything for her family," said sister, Glenda, 24.

"She's now gone but she is still my world, my support system, my best friend, my second mother even and she really felt the full force of how cruel this life is."

Gillian, who suffered from neuropathic pain and lymphedema, tested positive for coronavirus after previously showing symptoms.

She was informed by NHS 111 to self-isolate and keep away from her mum Angelina Abigail, 55, and younger sister, Glory, 15.

But her symptoms worsened and she collapsed in her bedroom at the family's Barnton home.

Glenda, who lives in Manchester, has told Cheshire Live of the devastating moment.

She said: "My little sister Glory was holding Gillian's head up as mum began to do CPR until the paramedics came.

"But they couldn't get her back.

"My mum carried on doing CPR even when the paramedics left and the coroner arrived – she was begging them not to take her.

"I spoke to Gillian that morning, she said she was ill but she downplayed it, she was laughing with me on the phone."

Just four days after Gillian had passed away, Angelina became unwell and was taken to Leighton Hospital in Crewe.

Glenda believes her mum's symptoms worsened giving her dying daughter CPR.

But the sadness has not ended there for the family.

As their mum entered hospital they learnt that their father, Guide Gapare, 56, who lives in Liverpool, had become extremely unwell and tragically lost his life.

"He died last night (April 20) in hospital, there was nothing we could do," said Glenda.

The sisters have said their father was refused ventilation because he had underlying health conditions.

Now Glenda and Glory have been left alone with their grief as they pray for their mum.

"It is devastating," said Glenda.

"But because I am the big sister I have to look after Glory. She has been having panic attacks and has not coped well at all.

"I also need to be strong for mum otherwise it may slow down her recovery.

"She is in hospital and has lost her child and the father of her kids.

"We are taking one day at a time, we don't know how we are going to get over this."

The family have set up a Go Fund Me Page which was initially created to help cover costs of Gillian's burial but they're now organising two funerals.

Glenda said: "These are unprecedented times so we can't have a normal funeral for Gillian or for my father.

"We can only have 10 people at a burial site and then it is just a blessing, it is not a proper service.

"We are waiting to do a burial for them both when my mum comes out of hospital."

The family have expressed their gratitude to everyone who has donated to their page so far.

Source - CheshireLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

1 min ago | 0 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

3 mins ago | 2 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

4 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

5 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

5 hrs ago | 1950 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

5 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

6 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

8 hrs ago | 2202 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

8 hrs ago | 924 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 1528 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

9 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1579 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

11 hrs ago | 945 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

12 hrs ago | 1731 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

12 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

12 hrs ago | 421 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

12 hrs ago | 280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days