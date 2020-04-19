Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government is satisfied with the living conditions at Belvedere Teachers College where returnees from the United Kingdom are staying under quarantine.

Belvedere Teachers College is where returning residents from the United Kingdom are being quarantined and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima toured the facility to assess its suitability for the quarantine purposes.

Contrary to media images doing the rounds on various media platforms, it was a different case altogether when Minister Mavima descended on the college accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the ministry Ngoni Masanga.

In a corridor of a hostel typical of an actual hostel adjacent to this one where the returnees are staying is a bed and mattress in one of the rooms, a study table and a wardrobe for storage of belongings.

There is running water coming out of this shower for bathing, contrary to claims that there is no running water at the college. Ablution facilities are all in order proving that the living conditions are quite habitable.

Minister Professor Mavima said the tour is testimony that government is treating returning residents with the dignity they deserve under quarantine.

Minister Mavhima said the facilities at the college are quite humane enough for quarantine purposes and pointed out the need to understand the stretched resources under which we are operating as a country in order to contain the deadly pandemic.

Some of the returnees took to social media to condemn the Belvedere Teachers college demanding their rights as Zimbabwean citizens including access to shelter, water and health amongst other basic amenities.

The returnees demanded to be housed at a decent facility. They claimed that Belvedere Teachers College, a facility which government authorities provided did not have.

Source - zbc

