WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Harare City Council officialls have demolished a church structure which was being used by Prophet Tapiwa led Goodness and Mercy Ministries.

The demolition which was done on Wednesday comes at a time when the cabinet passed a resolution to cause Councils to clean up their cities.

Prophet Freddy is a prominent Prophet who doubles up as a musician.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=12sWa4eA1jI




Source - Byo24News

