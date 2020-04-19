WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Harare City Council officialls have demolished a church structure which was being used by Prophet Tapiwa led Goodness and Mercy Ministries.The demolition which was done on Wednesday comes at a time when the cabinet passed a resolution to cause Councils to clean up their cities.Prophet Freddy is a prominent Prophet who doubles up as a musician.Watch the video below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=12sWa4eA1jI