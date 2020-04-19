Latest News Editor's Choice


'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
All donations being made by corporates and individuals towards the fight against Covid-19 will be put to good use and accounted for, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President thanked Zimbabweans for their overwhelming response to his call for support in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. He made these remarks at State House where he received donations in cash and kind from various corporates and individuals at State House last night.

TelOne and NetOne donated $10 million while the Transport Association of Zimbabwe came forward with $11 800 000 that will be disbursed in tranches until July.

Angel of Hope Foundation, whose patron is First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, donated 50 000 face masks, 1 519 medical protective suits, and 1 000 units of medical goggles.

Another donation from other companies to Angel of Hope Foundation that were presented to President Mnangagwa included 500 face shields, 500 disposable caps, 1 000 protective suits, 20 surgical masks, 2 800 N95 masks and 1 500 goggles.

Turnall Asbestos donated 600 roofing sheets and Green Fuel donated 3 750 litres of sanitisers adding that it targets to make a donation of 50 000 litres. Dairiboard Zimbabwe made a cash donation of $1 million, products worth $3 million and 30 000kg of maize meal to help those in the front line.

King David Global, which has some links with a South African firm donated one million face masks, and other materials worth US$2 million and Winfounders donated 40 aprons and cups.

President Mnangagwa said: "Let me assure you that the donations you have made, in the same manner the donations already made by others before you, and those who are yet to come, we assure the nation and the donors that your donations will be put to maximum use transparently with accountability. May I on behalf of Government and my own behalf, sincerely and deeply thank you individually and collectively for the response you have made as Zimbabweans and others who are non-citizens, coming forward with resources both in cash and kind to mitigate the threat on our people by this pandemic, Covod-19.

"I will single out the manpower donation by the nurses, indeed I am happy that you don't have the strike sentiment now. You are willing to join the rest of the country to fight and keep at bay this pandemic. On our part, both at Government and private sector and the entire nation, will do our best to ensure that as you are our frontline fighters in this pandemic you receive; you are supported with all the PPEs you require. Of course we don't have all the resources to give all that you need but we are going to do our best and the entire country has come forward to assist us to mobilise the resources that you need in the frontline to fight this pandemic."

The President said he was aware that there were people across the country who were keen to volunteer to assist the health personnel. He said these people would be appropriately allocated their areas of competences.

"Thank you very much Zimbabweans for the solidarity that you are showing in the fight against this pandemic, which has no borders," said the President.

A representative of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association Mr Enock Dombo said they were donating their labour as the frontline soldiers and assured President Mnangagwa that they would do everything to save lives.

"We will be together in this fight and I assure you that with this Covid-19, we have committed to be in full support of Government efforts," said Mr Dombo.

He appealed to President Mnangagwa to ensure that all the donations reached the front line health workers who are putting their lives at risk to save people's lives. Vice President Mohadi who is the chairperson of the Covid-19 Inter-ministerial Taskforce committee and several cabinet ministers attended the event.


