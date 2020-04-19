Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A local non-profit making organisation, Beautiful Bulawayo Trust (BBT), has been rocked by boardroom squabbles and administrative issues amid fears this may lead to the collapse of the organisation.

This follows threats of mass resignations by board and trustee members. BBT was founded in 2019 with the objective to bring and drive investment in Bulawayo. According to an internal correspondence that was leaked to our Bulawayo Bureau dated April 10, 2020 addressed to the trust's members, BBT former chairman Jabulani Sibanda said:

"The board will submit itself to the audit process requested by the founding trustee (Mr Darlington Nyika) for the sake of clarity and transparency.

"Just as Mr Nyika made a request to have the board audited, other trustees made their submissions before the board levelling very serious allegations against him."

Among others, the BBT founder is accused of unilaterally appointing an audit firm without going through the board as well as using threats against the board members and lashing out at trustees. The BBT board believes this was inconsistent with the values of the organisation.

It is further alleged that Mr Nyika was using their organisation' social media platform to attack the trustees and members and removing other administrators of the said forum as a  means of control.

In light of the above issues, Mr Nyika was called by the board for hearings and to make his own submissions but he refused to comply.

"The evidence produced against Mr Nyika was overwhelming and the board sought to remedy this by suspending him from all trust business pending a hearing to be held within 30 days.

"All these decisions were made in accordance with the Trust Deed and to preserve the integrity of BBT and its structures as there were now mass resignations emanating from the allegations," reads part of the correspondence.

Mr Sibanda indicated the BBT board works through formal structures so as to protect the integrity of its constituent members who were appointed on merit and their good standing in society.

"We need to remember that the objectives of the trust are driven through its trustees and board and if the board fails to protect the integrity of trustees then trustees will not be able to carry out their duties," he said.

Mr Sibanda pointed out that the organisation's board was made up of "very" accomplished trustees who have built their reputations outside of BBT and were called into the organisation to assist. "As mentioned there were now mass resignations from the board which would have compromised the operations of the trust."

In an interview, BBT chief executive officer Mr Victor Mhondera, described the organisation's founder as a bit disillusioned about the same institution that he founded. He said when Mr Nyika reached out to the public while forming BBT, the initiative became a collective effort with a buy-in from the community.

"We now probably have the first most important transaction in this Covid-19 campaign. "And for some strange reason, out of the blue, we have a founding member who is now within the structure of a registered trust as an ordinary trustee who then decides to start shooting from the hip behaving like a bull, casting aspersions and innuendos that the approach and manner in which the campaign was being run smacked of malicious impropriety with regards to handling of funds," said Mr Mhondera.

"This wasn't a necessary thing because he is also a member of the executive." Mr Mhondera indicated that BTT was at the moment  technically invalid because most of the members have stated their intention to resign.

"If you look at the laws that govern trusts and companies, there is due process even in the resignation process, so most of those resignations have not come full cycle, but the fact that most of the members have indicated the intention to resign, it's a severe blow to the trust," he said.

The squabbles that have marred BBT boardroom came at a time when the trust had embarked on an initiative to raise resources in support of the fight against Covid-19 in the city.

Commenting on the progress made in trying to raise Covid-19 donations, he said the campaign was immensely successful and the point at which it was derailed, over $700 000 in cash and kind through the Forex Trading School Africa chief trading officer Mr Kuda Manzanga had been raised.

Mr Mhondera said through Mr Manzanga's influence, the Small-to-Medium Millers Association of Zimbabwe stepped on board with 30 tonnes of maize meal valued at $600 000.

"Through his forex trading network, he had been able to secure $120 000 and the cheque had literary just been signed.

"The person (Mr Manzanga) who was only handling donations received via his merchant line, was also turning out to be the major sponsor and that is the same person the founder starts pointing a finger at to say he is trying to embezzle US$300 (equivalent of $13,149 received through the merchant line)," he said.

This paper is reliably informed that because BBT does not have an EcoCash merchant code, the trust had resolved to use the Forex Trading School Africa's merchant code which received $$13,149 for Covid-19 donations.

In line with humanitarian support to Covid-19, an additional $5 000 was deposited into BBT's bank account. Last week, $3 000 was officially withdrawn from the said merchant code account and donated to the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs' office in support of the private sector initiative in the fight against the global pandemic in the city.

A detailed EcoCash  merchant statement was submitted to the board and was happy and showed no other money had been used and all was above board.

"It was quite off-putting to insinuate that there would have been any misappropriation of $13 149 from the very person who had himself donated 3 000 face masks worth over $120 000. The board as well as the trustees found Mr Nyika's actions to be grossly inappropriate," said Mr Mhondera.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Nyika were futile as he refused to speak to this paper.

"I would suggest you approach the secretary of the board to the trust (Engineer Catherine Mkhandla) pertaining to that issue because she is handling all the purported allegations and all that. "I can't go before the Press at the present moment because the issue is still to be dealt in-house.

"I will be able to make a public statement once we go through the entire process," he said.

Eng Mkhandla said she cannot comment on the matter before referring the questions again to Mr Nyika.

"I think you have to speak to Mr Nyika directly sir, unfortunately, I cannot comment on that," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

13 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

13 mins ago | 70 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

17 mins ago | 35 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

22 mins ago | 67 Views

Mangwana apologises

26 mins ago | 179 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

37 mins ago | 126 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

40 mins ago | 80 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

41 mins ago | 116 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

42 mins ago | 94 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

44 mins ago | 94 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

45 mins ago | 36 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

46 mins ago | 115 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

47 mins ago | 206 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

52 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

53 mins ago | 143 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

55 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

1 hr ago | 182 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 410 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

1 hr ago | 72 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

1 hr ago | 52 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

1 hr ago | 202 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 48 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

11 hrs ago | 4326 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

11 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

12 hrs ago | 2219 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

12 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

13 hrs ago | 2207 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 3266 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

13 hrs ago | 4059 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

15 hrs ago | 1623 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1805 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

15 hrs ago | 5078 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 703 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

17 hrs ago | 929 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

17 hrs ago | 3587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days