Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has expanded social protection programs to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and drought on people's livelihoods. When restrictions were imposed on March 30 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, drought had already left millions vulnerable and the lockdown - though necessary in saving lives - has come with hardships.

To alleviate challenges people are facing, Government is scaling up social protection programmes that include grain distribution to vulnerable communities, cash transfers for cereal, public assistance cash transfer for Covid-19 relief as well as harmonised social cash transfers. In addition, Government is also scaling up child protection services, provisions for the physically challenged as well as support to ensure the safety for those rendering essential services.

The social safety net programs mark significant interventions by Government to lessen the burden on the poor and vulnerable during a difficult period for the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima said Covid-19 and drought had rendered the majority of citizens vulnerable and looking up to the state for support and protection.

He said a total of 7 114 tons of grain was distributed to vulnerable communities in all the eight rural provinces during the month of April 2020.

The Minister said during the lockdown nearly $4 million has been disbursed as cash for cereal beneficiaries to over 21 000 households in Bulawayo and Harare, while over $4, 7 million benefitted 26 140 beneficiary households in Bindura, Kariba, Kwekwe, Gwanda, Plummet, Shurugwi, Mvuma and Beitbridge.

Prof Mavima said under the food deficit mitigation programme, Government is covering 760 000 households and the World Food Programme is covering 600 000 households.

"In the districts where there is no harmonised social cash transfers, Government is assisting through the public assistance program, where vulnerable households get some cash transfers. A total of 8 551 beneficiaries were paid a total of $2 million during the same period to mitigate the effects of poverty and Covid-19. These payments are made on a monthly basis through the People's Own Savings Bank," he said.

$5 million has also been spent on returning residents placed on mandatory quarantine and the money covers food and other basic needs. In terms of child protection, Prof Mavima said the Ministry was providing shelter and other basic services for children and adults living on the streets. In Bulawayo, 31 boys are being kept at Jairos Jiri Training Centre.

Harare has 81 children, 149 adult men, 16 adult women and six toddlers accommodated at Beatrice Rehabilitation Centre, Mt Hampden Vocational Training Centre and Jamaica Inn Training Centre respectively.

In Mutare, 31 boys are being housed at Simukai Training Centre, while in Masvingo 11 boys and one man are placed at Mushagashi Vocational Training Centre for safety.

"Social workers within the Department of Social Welfare are moving these children to places of safety where they are being provided with meals thrice a day and other basics including blankets, clothing, soaps and other detergents," said Prof Mavima.

He said during their stay in these facilities they were profiling, assessing and documenting the identified children, tracing their families with 46 have reunited with their families. In terms of cash transfers for Covid-19 relief, Prof Mavima said the Ministry has submitted to Treasury a total of 201 631 beneficiaries whose livelihoods were affected by the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

A further 800 000 beneficiaries were identified through an elaborate system of those who transact relatively low amounts on Econet's Ecocash platform and $200 million is earmarked for this programme.

For the physically challenged, Prof Mavima said the ministry was registering those whose income has been affected by Covid-19, while encouraging them to approach social welfare offices for assistance. He advised all persons living with disabilities across the country in need of assistance to approach Social Welfare Offices in their respective areas for registration, and any other assistance required like assistive devices.

"Persons with Disabilities across the country have been equally affected by the Covid-19 national lockdown given that most of them are street vendors. The Ministry has been registering those in the informal sector who have been affected including Persons with Disabilities. However, given that Persons with Disabilities are more vulnerable during this period, the Ministry will continue to register them for assistance so as to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19," he said.

For frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, Prof Mavima said the Ministry remains seized with the responsibility of ensuring that occupational safety and health standards are maintained.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke said officers from his ministry identify vulnerable people irrespective of religion or political affiliation. He, however, said what caused the delays was the process of identifying proper candidates for payments.

He said the Government is paying $180 per months in urban set ups and food handouts in rural areas although there are some districts where the beneficiaries are getting cash.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

23 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

23 mins ago | 132 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

27 mins ago | 48 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

32 mins ago | 98 Views

Mangwana apologises

36 mins ago | 292 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

47 mins ago | 191 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

50 mins ago | 112 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

51 mins ago | 150 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

52 mins ago | 126 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

54 mins ago | 136 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

55 mins ago | 49 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

56 mins ago | 158 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

57 mins ago | 293 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

58 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

1 hr ago | 189 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

1 hr ago | 206 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 496 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

11 hrs ago | 4371 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

12 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

12 hrs ago | 2234 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

12 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

13 hrs ago | 2210 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 4028 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 3280 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

13 hrs ago | 4146 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

14 hrs ago | 255 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

15 hrs ago | 1631 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1809 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

15 hrs ago | 5177 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 705 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

17 hrs ago | 933 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

17 hrs ago | 3608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days