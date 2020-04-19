Bottlestore owners cry foul

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bottlestore owners in Bulawayo's Central Business District are crying foul after they were ordered by the police to close during the lockdown period while those in the western suburbs continue to operate.They described as unfair the decision by the police to close their bottlestores while those of their counterparts in the western suburbs remain open.They said following the extension of the lockdown on Sunday by another 14 days, it means when the lockdown expires on May 3, their bottlestores would have been closed for 35 days. The country is on a lockdown as part of Government's broad measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.At one time police banned the sale of alcohol but they later reversed the decision. Government published Statutory Instrument (SI) 83 of 2020, the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order.This set regulations guiding the conduct of businesses during the lockdown. Under the regulations those exempt include, pharmacies, laboratories, banking institutions, payment and money transfer services, supermarkets and food retail stores, fuel outlets, health care providers, transport services engaged in the carriage of staff for essential services, the carriage of sick persons to hospitals and other health care providers, and the transport of water, food, fuel, basic goods, medical supplies needed to combat Covid-19 and other medical supplies.Police said bottle stores are not among businesses that are exempt and therefore those operating are doing so illegally. One of the proprietors in the CBD said they were told to shut down a few days after the start of the lockdown on 30 March."We complied with the directive to close and this was after police banned the selling of alcohol. A day after they backtracked and lifted the ban, we opened our doors doing off sales as per police directive. Two days later we were told to close down without explanation," said the proprietor who declined to be named.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged business people to understand Statutory Instruments 83 and 93."I urge businesspeople to approach relevant authorities for guidance. Businesspersons should be conversant with Statutory Instruments that govern their operations during this lockdown," he said.Another proprietor said Government should seriously consider bailing out businesses like bottle stores that have been closed since March 30."We've been closed but we hear our counterparts in the western suburbs are open. Employees are crying for their pay and I've got nothing," he said.The bottle stores that are open in the western suburbs are reportedly fleecing consumers by charging exorbitant prices. The operators are taking advantage of the high demand for beer as imbibers from the eastern suburbs are reportedly driving to the western suburbs during weekends to drink beer."We have only one bottle store here in Magwegwe North and the guy is charging $50 for a quart of Castle Lager my favourite drink which was $35 before the lockdown. This is too much as his charges are now like those of a Sports Bar or nightclub," said one resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.Another resident from Makokoba said the bottle stores in the suburb were open but the beer was expensive."The bottle stores around my area are open and close at 3PM. When they've closed, those who sell alcohol from home take over and sell until the night," said the resident who only identified herself as Hazel.In Mpopoma it's the same. In the city centre when the supermarkets close at 3PM, illegal alcohol vendors run the show. They deliver liquor to people's houses for a fee.