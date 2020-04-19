Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday reintroduced price controls on basic commodities, raising fears of shortages as industry remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak with supplies running out.

Prices have more than doubled since President Emmerson Mnangagwa put the country under lockdown on March 30, which he extended by a further two weeks to May 3 at the weekend, with long queues now an early morning feature at supermarkets and shops around Harare and major cities as shoppers hunt for basic commodities such as sugar and cooking oil that are already in short supply.

Shops are allowed to operate for four hours daily during the lockdown and the latest move by government could spark panic buying.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday ordered retailers to revert to the prices of basic commodities obtaining on March 25 and accused businesses of profiteering by taking advantage of the lockdown despite inflation rising to a post dollariastion high of 676,39% in March.

"There is a general agreement among the multi-sectorial partners that the price increase, particularly during the lockdown was speculative and unjustified," Mohadi told journalists at a Press conference.

"The multi-sectoral stakeholders committed to a price moratorium to operate based on the prices which were applicable on March 25. The moratorium will also apply to all value-chain players. This was supported by a Cabinet decision of April 21 and will take effect immediately."

Mohadi ordered a freeze on price increases for goods such as sugar, cooking oil, bread, mealie-meal and flour until further notice.

"When His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the lockdown, prices skyrocketed, generating increasing difficulties for the general public to access food items such as bread, sugar, cooking oil, mealie-meal and flour.

"In a survey done by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the value of the consumer basket as at February 7, was $4 656 but by April 11, the same amounted to $6 660,84," he said.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Philip Bvumbe, however, said shops could run dry because of the latest move by government, causing serious shortages of basics in the market and, therefore, called on collective monitoring between government and the private sector to nip the potential of shortages in the bud.

"What needs to be done is close monitoring with government and manufacturers to ensure that there are no shortages of basic commodities. We have to see to it that we have a collective responsibility,"Bvumbe said.

Confederation of Retailers Association president Denford Mutashu said while they were going to be implementation challenges, business was committed to working with government to find lasting solutions on the economy.

"We are prepared to work with government on this and since this was a product of consultation, we will address implementation challenges through consultations. For instance, there are stocks that are being held right now which were purchased using the increased prices by retailers and that is an issue that has to be discussed to see how the price reduction can be implemented," he said.

Government introduced price controls for roller meal through subsidies, triggering shortages of the staple food.

Sources close to the deal, told NewsDay that government had promised to ensure that manufacturers and retailers access foreign currency at the bank rate in an effort to keep price slow.

"There will be a meeting between industry and banks tomorrow (toady) at Munhumutapa (Building) where government is set to dangle foreign currency availability as a sweetener to the deal. If that support does not come in a significant way, then the deal won't work," said the source.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara defended the price hikes saying they were not effected out of greed but factoring in replacement costs and the movement of the local currency against major currencies.

"Those price increases were not motivated by greed, I would like to believe. But when businesses operate individually, they tend to act individually, but in this instance, government and business have come together and something positive has come out of it, price reductions," he said.

Previous attempts at enforcing price controls in 2007-8 led to shortages of basic commodities as the country battled hyperinflation which forced it to abandon its currency in February 2009.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son duped

21 mins ago | 72 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

21 mins ago | 38 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

22 mins ago | 33 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

22 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 84 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

25 mins ago | 19 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

26 mins ago | 20 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

26 mins ago | 22 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

28 mins ago | 52 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 3921 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

10 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

11 hrs ago | 2035 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

11 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

12 hrs ago | 2110 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3089 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

12 hrs ago | 3652 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1552 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1782 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

14 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

14 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 895 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

16 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

17 hrs ago | 5706 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

17 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

17 hrs ago | 2468 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

17 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 444 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

17 hrs ago | 402 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

18 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

20 hrs ago | 848 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

20 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

20 hrs ago | 2402 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

20 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

21 hrs ago | 1680 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

21 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

21 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

21 hrs ago | 1885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days