AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

AmaZulu have distanced themselves from reports they are on the verge of appointing Norman Mapeza as head coach.Last week, Mapeza's agent Gibson Mahachi claimed Usuthu were interested in appointing the former Chippa United boss.However, the club has dismissed suggestions they are in talks with the ex-Zimbabwe tactician."At this time, it's unfortunate that some members of the media are continuing to create false stories," AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela said in a statement"We have never discussed anything with Mapeza and that is the bottom line,"he added.The Durban club has been on the hunt for a new permanent coach ever since Jozef Vukusic was granted "special leave" earlier this year.Since then, Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs took charge of the first-team and oversaw the club's victory over Kaizer Chiefs on March 7.When the league was suspended over the coronavirus outbreak last month, AmaZulu were placed 15th on the log with 23 points from 24 games.