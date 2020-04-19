Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
SMUGGLERS operating in cahoots with security service personnel from both Zimbabwe and South Africa have reportedly opened unofficial border posts at a number of points along the Limpopo River, defying lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus in both countries.

The spread of coronavirus through these points cannot be ruled out as safety has been thrown aside for greed, it has been established.

Also, government is losing thousands of dollars in duty with security personnel posted on the forward bases close to those illegal crossing points are making a killing.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed that police intercepted a truck laden with goods suspected to have been smuggled through one of the points.

He said investigations were on.

"We are holding a truck with a variety of groceries suspected to have come through one of those points," he said.

A man, who confessed having crossed the border through a point near Panda Mine, said the crossing point was a hive of activity.

"Dozens of small and medium-sized trucks and close to 30 spans of donkeys drawing carts are shunting the goods across the river," the source said.

"I crossed to Musina on Monday afternoon and came back the following day through the same point and traffic was thick."

After the lockdown started, essential service shops in Musina now open for stipulated periods during which shoppers, including Zimbabwean smugglers, buy goods in bulk for resale.

Among the groceries in demand is mealie-meal, flour, cooking oil and toiletries.

Beitbridge, which heavily relies on South Africa for consumptive purchases and for trade, is one of the Musina traders customers' base.

High costs of foodstuffs from local supermarkets and an unclear supply of mealie-meal

have forced people away from crowded local shops to smaller traders fed by smugglers.

"Mealie-meal supplies to traders in Beitbridge are hard to get because they sell to people who supply the black market," said Silvia Mbedzi, who said she had been to the shops unsuccessfully for three days.

"Government must devise a method to see that we are not exploited."

Throughout the lockdown period, Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) said he has been visiting shops to ensure ordinary people accessed maize meal.

"It is tough because businesses are being exploitative and I have been called to many shops," he said.

Coupled with the recurring droughts, food shortages in Zimbabwe have increased during the national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Beitbridge district development co-ordinator Sikhangezile Mafu said the situation in rural Beitbridge was not desperate since food handouts continued, with at least 10 000 households receiving food from government and its partners.

"There is not much difference because food delivery has been ongoing," she said.

The proximity of the district to South Africa eased the problems with the arrival of migrant workers, who came following the introduction of the lockdown in the neighbouring country.

Many are, however, worried that the sudden influx of people could spread coronavirus since unofficial crossing points are not monitored by health officials.

South African nationals have also been coming to Zimbabwe in search of beer, which is banned in that country during lockdown.

Bush roads at Panda Mine and River Ranch east and west of the border town, respectively, have become busy as smugglers web their way from the river.

Lutumba, a business centre along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, has become the hub of the smugglers far away from the eyes of customs and excise officials.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

7 mins ago | 10 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

30 mins ago | 116 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

30 mins ago | 59 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

31 mins ago | 63 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 122 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

34 mins ago | 32 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

34 mins ago | 24 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

35 mins ago | 27 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

36 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

37 mins ago | 74 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 3999 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

11 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

11 hrs ago | 2075 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

11 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

12 hrs ago | 2137 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3842 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3123 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

12 hrs ago | 3723 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1565 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

14 hrs ago | 4618 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 908 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

16 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

17 hrs ago | 5739 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

17 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

17 hrs ago | 2477 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

17 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 445 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

20 hrs ago | 849 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

20 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days