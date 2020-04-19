Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
HARARE City Council yesterday demolished prominent local televangelist Tapiwa Freddy's Goodness and Mercy Ministries church building in Glen View as part of the ongoing demolition of all illegal structures.

In a live video on Facebook yesterday, Freddy said his followers were devastated by the move.

"I know all congregants are hurting right now that our church has been brought down by the council," Freddy said.

"But we have put it in God's hands; I know we will find our way up again. I grew in a family where my mother took care of us through vending and so, I really feel the pain that everyone is in right now."

Freddy's church was established in 2005. In 2016, he torched a storm after he sold, Eva Soap, an "anointed soap" to female congregants to use everyday to wash their undergarments in order to ignite sexual passion among couples as well as bringing back lost lovers.

Council has denied responsibility over the demolitions, claiming they had been ordered by the Local Government ministry which has that mandate during national emergencies.



Source - newsday

