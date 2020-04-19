Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
HUMAN Rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has condemned the demolition of vending structures around Harare's high-density suburbs which it said inflicted more injury to already suffering Zimbabweans.

"The demolished structures were the sole means of livelihoods for around 90% of Zimbabweans who failed to secure gainful and formal employment which largely resulted from bad governance," ZimRights said in a statement yesterday.

"We believe bad choices, corruption and misplaced priorities by the State have contributed to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy, in turn driving enterprising Zimbabweans to engage in honest and non-criminal activities to put food on their tables."

Government took advantage of the ongoing lockdown to demolish vending stalls in Mbare, Highfield, Chitungwiza, Glen Norah, Kuwadzana and Kambuzuma among other high-density suburbs.

With nearly 90% of the country's population unemployed, millions of Zimbabweans, especially in urban areas, have over the years turned to vending to earn a living.

ZimRights, which described the move by the government as an "ambush" said the authorities should find alternative vending sites for affected families.

"At a time when Zimbabwe expects compassionate leadership in the face of the devastating effect of COVID-19 measures on suffering Zimbabweans, the Zimbabwean State has decided to inflict further injury on its people. Zimbabweans are struggling to put food on their tables," ZimRights said.

"It is disconcerting to note the ambush-style used to demolish the structures, akin to kicking a man when he is down. Ordinary Zimbabweans are starving during this lockdown where their government does not have a rescue plan for them."

The human rights watchdog said the government was bound by section 13 of the Constitution that speaks to the need for the State and all its institutions to take measures to promote private initiative and self-reliance.

"ZimRights, therefore, calls on the government to respect the rights of its citizens to earn a decent living and immediately make available viable alternatives to the affected citizens as well as take serious measures to resuscitate the economy.

"Where allocation of vending sites is to be done, we call on the responsible authorities to do so in a transparent and non-partisan manner," the human rights lobby group said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

43 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

10 mins ago | 10 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

33 mins ago | 138 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

33 mins ago | 69 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

33 mins ago | 53 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

34 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 139 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

37 mins ago | 34 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

38 mins ago | 29 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

40 mins ago | 83 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 26 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 4027 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

11 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

11 hrs ago | 2083 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

12 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

12 hrs ago | 2151 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3863 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3138 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

12 hrs ago | 3742 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1575 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

14 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

15 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 910 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

16 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

17 hrs ago | 5749 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

17 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

17 hrs ago | 2480 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

17 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

18 hrs ago | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days