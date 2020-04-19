ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

News / National

by Staff reporter

HUMAN Rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has condemned the demolition of vending structures around Harare's high-density suburbs which it said inflicted more injury to already suffering Zimbabweans."The demolished structures were the sole means of livelihoods for around 90% of Zimbabweans who failed to secure gainful and formal employment which largely resulted from bad governance," ZimRights said in a statement yesterday."We believe bad choices, corruption and misplaced priorities by the State have contributed to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy, in turn driving enterprising Zimbabweans to engage in honest and non-criminal activities to put food on their tables."Government took advantage of the ongoing lockdown to demolish vending stalls in Mbare, Highfield, Chitungwiza, Glen Norah, Kuwadzana and Kambuzuma among other high-density suburbs.With nearly 90% of the country's population unemployed, millions of Zimbabweans, especially in urban areas, have over the years turned to vending to earn a living.ZimRights, which described the move by the government as an "ambush" said the authorities should find alternative vending sites for affected families."At a time when Zimbabwe expects compassionate leadership in the face of the devastating effect of COVID-19 measures on suffering Zimbabweans, the Zimbabwean State has decided to inflict further injury on its people. Zimbabweans are struggling to put food on their tables," ZimRights said."It is disconcerting to note the ambush-style used to demolish the structures, akin to kicking a man when he is down. Ordinary Zimbabweans are starving during this lockdown where their government does not have a rescue plan for them."The human rights watchdog said the government was bound by section 13 of the Constitution that speaks to the need for the State and all its institutions to take measures to promote private initiative and self-reliance."ZimRights, therefore, calls on the government to respect the rights of its citizens to earn a decent living and immediately make available viable alternatives to the affected citizens as well as take serious measures to resuscitate the economy."Where allocation of vending sites is to be done, we call on the responsible authorities to do so in a transparent and non-partisan manner," the human rights lobby group said.