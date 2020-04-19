Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has given Clean City, which is 100% owned by Cassava Zimbabwe a seal of approval to deploy drones which will be used to spray disinfectants over large public areas in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Clean City chief executive officer Lovemore Nyatsine confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday.

"These drones are very efficient and can spray up to ten times faster with a spray rate of 40 000 to 50 000 square metres per hour," Nyatsine said.

"We aim to support the ongoing disinfectant spraying exercise with the drones and can cover larger areas that need regular spraying like Mbare Musika, Magaba and Siyaso."

He added: "Using drones has the added benefit that they reduce the risk to personnel engaged in the spraying because it is done at a distance."

Nyatsine said Clean City was leveraging on the available drone technology at no cost to the government.

Meanwhile, VAYA Smartech, another subsidiary of Econet, has started offering relief support to organisations involved in distributing material aid to vulnerable groups and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyatsine said VAYA Relief Support would help in the distribution of food aid among other basic necessities to the affected areas.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

2 mins ago | 0 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

10 mins ago | 10 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

33 mins ago | 138 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

33 mins ago | 69 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

33 mins ago | 53 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

34 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 139 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

37 mins ago | 34 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

38 mins ago | 29 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

40 mins ago | 83 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 26 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 4027 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

11 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

11 hrs ago | 2083 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

12 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

12 hrs ago | 2151 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3863 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 3138 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

12 hrs ago | 3742 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1575 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

14 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

14 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

15 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 910 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

16 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

17 hrs ago | 5749 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

17 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

17 hrs ago | 2480 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

17 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

18 hrs ago | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days