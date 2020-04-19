Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Health minister Obadiah Moyo says mandatory quarantine will be reduced to 8 days instead of the WHO-recommended 14 days. Returning residents will be detained for 7 days. On day 8, they'll be PCR-tested and, if negative, discharged. Moyo says this will "decongest facilities". — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) April 23, 2020

Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo says the government has reduced the Coronavirus mandatory quarantine to 8 days.Moyo said returning residents will be detained for 7 days. On day 8, they will be PCR-tested and, if negative, discharged."And if they are found to be positive they will be sent to an isolation center. And if they are found to be negative they will be released. It decongests the facilities," said Moyo.The move is set to assist the government through decongesting quarantine facilities.The World Health Organisation prescribed the 14 day quarantine period based on scientific evidence.Lindsay Wiley, a professor at American University's Washington College of Law recently told American me3dia that, "Fourteen days is not a made-up number here, it's based on what we know so far about COVID-19, and it's possible that over time we'll see that number change as we learn more (about the virus)."The 14-day rule is widespread because public health agencies around the world work together on these guidelines. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets the quarantine period, and its counterpart organizations do so abroad, all in concert with the World Health Organization."