South African ministers to Mnangagwa in Harare today

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Online publication Zimlive has reported that South' "Africa's" special envoy to Lesotho Jeff Radebe expected in Harare this lunchtime to brief President Mnangagwa, chair of the SADC organ on politics, defense and security, on developments in Maseru.

He is being accompanied by Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa and Candith Mashego-Dlamini   Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Radebe's team visited Lesotho on Sunday and Monday to defuse the latest crisis in the troubled mountain kingdom. This one had been provoked by Thabane ordering the army to deploy on Saturday to restore law and order and to take action against individuals and institutions which he said were undermining the rule of law, his government, and democracy.

His move was seen by some as an attempt to preempt the democratic process as Parliament was expected to meet on Monday when a new majority coalition formed by defectors from the governing coalition and the opposition was likely to vote him out of office.

Thabane told his ABC party earlier this year that he would retire from office in July. He agreed to do so under considerable pressure from the ABC which had become exasperated by the scandals surrounding Thabane. Most involved his current wife, Maesiah, who had annoyed government ministers and the ABC by meddling in government and politics.

The final straw was when she was formally charged in February for involvement in the murder of Thabane's divorced first wife, Lipolelo, in 2017 and then police let it be known they intended also charging Thabane in the murder.



Source - Byo24News

