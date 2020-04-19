Latest News Editor's Choice


Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada has said the government has an obligation to protect its citizens even from the Covid 19 regardless of where they would be.

Mashakada said in terms of International Humanitarian Law, hosts governments have a duty to protect refugees,internally displaced persons, Returnees and Stateless Persons.

"The forced quarantine of Returnees violates their human rights. They must be given an option to choose a place for detention under human conditions. Government should look for homes to settle the Returnees rather than lock then up in dormitories," he said.

"Similarly refugees must be treated in terms of International law. In particular during this period of lockdown the principle of non-refoulement must be respected. Refugees need food, water and sanitation during this lockdown period."

Mashakada said the same applies to internally displaced people especially those who have migrated to rural areas.

He said there has to be a holistic social protection strategy.

Most Popular In 7 Days