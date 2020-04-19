40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Midlands chairperson Takavafira Zhou has lamented that 40 years of Zimbabwe's independence has been a period of wasted time.He said the veritable paradise promised in 1980 when we attained independence has turned out to be a bullet to the head, a diet of starvation, grasping kleptocracy, crocodile liberators, patronage, cronyism, clientelism, cartelism, thuggery and thievery."In spite of the 1980s liberal educational and health reforms that were all the same reversed later on, ZANU PF pf rule for the past 40 years has been a period of wasted years. The focus has turned from a concern of the general populace (imburded in iwe neni tine basa slogan) to egocentricism, self-seeking benefits, routine other than episodic corruption, plunder and one armed banditry primitive accumulation of wealth," he said."Corporate governance punctuated by transparency, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness and equity has been thrown to the wind. Yet in spite of this dark cloud, Zimbabwe still has plentiful natural and human resources, which with responsible leadership, can be tapped and harnessed for sustainable development of the country."