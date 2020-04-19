Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabweans have been challenged to decide on action against the Chinese tormentors who are reportedly abusing the local mine workers.

Farai Muguwo said the level of racist abuse of our citizens by Chinese criminals roaming the country cannot go unchallenged.

"Chinese nationals decide to come to Zim for business, majority of them unregistered. They pay politicians facilitation fees so they operate in this country illegally, engage in poaching and illicit financial flows," he said.

Their illicit businesses were well captured in the 2013 Chindori Chininga Parliamentary Portforlio Report on Chrome Mining

"The Committee was informed that Chinese companies had an attitude of being untouchable and could operate above the law. The Chinese created the impression within the community and in some government institutions that they were protected by someone in a very 'high' office in government," said the Chininga report.

Muguwo said the Chinese are extreme racist who feel disgusted at the sight of Zimbabweans. Unfortunately government won't act on Chinese criminals because of corruption.

"Consequently the levels of abuse of our citizens has reached a level where we can't just stand by. Last year even a Traditional Chief was assaulted by the Chinese in Norton. In Marange a worker was struck on the forehead with a hammer by a Chinese employer. Instead of punishing the racist, Mugabe protected him by way of sending him back to China where he never served any sentence," he said.

"Now they set dogs on workers demanding payment of their wages. Soon and very soon they will be shooting us. If government does not act then citizens must. This is a new form of colonialism and we need a collective action as citizens - we must resist, of course non violently, but action must be taken. The Chinese  relate with politicians to gain access to our resources but they treat Zimbabweans like slaves. If they don't like seeing Zimbabweans they MUST not come to Zimbabwe. Its that simple."

He said in China Africans are being forced out of homes and apartments illegally and not allowed in shops.

"If they are friends why not treat Africans in a friendly manner. Chinese operations are NOT benefiting our economy at all. They evade tax and other statutory obligations. Their labour malpractices are the worst form of modern day slavery. This will not continue to happen under our watch, otherwise my great grand Father Kurwaisimba (May his soul continue to rest in peace) will turn in his grave at Mabvanda," he said through his Facebook wall post.

"For now we need a national database of Chinese operations in Zimbabwe. If you know any place where Chinese are operating please send information to this whatsapp number +263715387417."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

31 mins ago | 75 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

38 mins ago | 216 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

39 mins ago | 235 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 208 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

1 hr ago | 327 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

1 hr ago | 109 Views

South African ministers to Mnangagwa in Harare today

1 hr ago | 885 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mangwana apologises

2 hrs ago | 1652 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

3 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

3 hrs ago | 697 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

13 hrs ago | 4777 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

13 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

14 hrs ago | 2372 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

14 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

15 hrs ago | 2269 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days