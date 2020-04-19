Latest News Editor's Choice


Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
57 secs ago | Views
Two Cabinet Ministers Fortune Chasi minister of Energy and Kazembe Kazembe minister of Home Affairs were caught sleeping during a post Cabinet briefing yesterday.

Former minister Walter Mzembi blasted the duo for their actions.

"This is serious despair optics during a post Cabinet briefing, such postures undermine national confidence ! Mukai vakomana musevenzere vanhu," Mzembi said via Twitter.



However Mzembi's tweet attracted mixed feelings with some also blasting former president Robert Mugabe for sleeping while addressing his Ministers.

"Isn't that a better posture to Mugabe's during your time?...yet he would be chairing🤣🤣🤣, " twitted Black &Proud.

Mzembi replied saying, "@edmnangagwa chaired while RG slept, if he slept ,don't know for some reasons RG was always subconsciously connected and brain alert.These boys are not 94! Vanganeta muYr 2 ye"New Dispensation"...Ko 2030 kunosvikwa Nani manje?

Another Twitter user KundailLawry Stay Home said it is not easy to work under sanctions.

"Musatambe nekushanda under sanctions, you know the pressure Shumba @waltermzembi."

Mzembi said they worked under a tougher regime than the incumbent.

"We worked under a tougher regime of sanctions remember?"

Source - Byo24News

