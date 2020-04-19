Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Two Cabinet Ministers Fortune Chasi minister of Energy and Kazembe Kazembe minister of Home Affairs were caught sleeping during a post Cabinet briefing yesterday.Former minister Walter Mzembi blasted the duo for their actions."This is serious despair optics during a post Cabinet briefing, such postures undermine national confidence ! Mukai vakomana musevenzere vanhu," Mzembi said via Twitter.However Mzembi's tweet attracted mixed feelings with some also blasting former president Robert Mugabe for sleeping while addressing his Ministers."Isn't that a better posture to Mugabe's during your time?...yet he would be chairing🤣🤣🤣, " twitted Black &Proud.Mzembi replied saying, "@edmnangagwa chaired while RG slept, if he slept ,don't know for some reasons RG was always subconsciously connected and brain alert.These boys are not 94! Vanganeta muYr 2 ye"New Dispensation"...Ko 2030 kunosvikwa Nani manje?Another Twitter user KundailLawry Stay Home said it is not easy to work under sanctions."Musatambe nekushanda under sanctions, you know the pressure Shumba @waltermzembi."Mzembi said they worked under a tougher regime than the incumbent."We worked under a tougher regime of sanctions remember?"