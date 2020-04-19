News / National
Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing
Two Cabinet Ministers Fortune Chasi minister of Energy and Kazembe Kazembe minister of Home Affairs were caught sleeping during a post Cabinet briefing yesterday.
Former minister Walter Mzembi blasted the duo for their actions.
"This is serious despair optics during a post Cabinet briefing, such postures undermine national confidence ! Mukai vakomana musevenzere vanhu," Mzembi said via Twitter.
However Mzembi's tweet attracted mixed feelings with some also blasting former president Robert Mugabe for sleeping while addressing his Ministers.
"Isn't that a better posture to Mugabe's during your time?...yet he would be chairing🤣🤣🤣, " twitted Black &Proud.
Mzembi replied saying, "@edmnangagwa chaired while RG slept, if he slept ,don't know for some reasons RG was always subconsciously connected and brain alert.These boys are not 94! Vanganeta muYr 2 ye"New Dispensation"...Ko 2030 kunosvikwa Nani manje?
Another Twitter user KundailLawry Stay Home said it is not easy to work under sanctions.
"Musatambe nekushanda under sanctions, you know the pressure Shumba @waltermzembi."
Mzembi said they worked under a tougher regime than the incumbent.
"We worked under a tougher regime of sanctions remember?"
Source - Byo24News