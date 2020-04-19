Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George has urged the government to deploy the  Airforce of Zimbabwe, to embark on traditional spraying missions in malarious regions, all of which are well-known.

Zimbabwe currently has witnessed 131 deaths due to deadly malaria.

Some section of Zimbabweans were insinuating that the deaths may be linked to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Read his full statement below:

This matter came up for discussion on Monday and while it was regrettable that Zimbabwe continues to lose life to Malaria, the statistics of infections and deaths are in fact consistent with trends in recent years.

What this says is that reports must be very careful not to confuse Coronavirus with malaria, merely because symptoms are largely similar.

Secondly, while the worldwide hype on Coronavirus is warranted, this should not detract from the traditional killers of our people, namely malaria, Aids and cancers, which must continue to receive greater attention.  

Thirdly, the same machinery for fighting Covid-19 should be utilized in dealing with the malaria menace. This includes mobilizing assets, including those of Airforce of Zimbabwe, to embark on traditional spraying missions in malarious regions, all of which are well-known. While at it, report on infections in Bulawayo have created a false impression on prevalence.

The fact is that a nurse aid who was attending to a Covid-19 case infected her family. This tragic turn of events should have been highlighted to avoid giving an impression of widespread, random community spread and transmissions.

Of course the fact that the vector and family circumstances are known means this numerically high situation is in fact easier to confine and manage.

Above all, while it proves that children are just as susceptible, it doesn't suggest the affected children picked the problem from field of daily play, something which would increase anxiety for this very vulnerable age group.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

28 mins ago | 50 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give money to Zimbabwean youths

46 mins ago | 131 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 934 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Student bodies say e-learning is unaffordable and elitist

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

3 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

4 hrs ago | 1485 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

4 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mangwana apologises

5 hrs ago | 2795 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

5 hrs ago | 794 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

5 hrs ago | 1468 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

5 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

5 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

6 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

6 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days