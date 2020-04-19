George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





This matter came up for discussion on Monday and while it was regrettable that Zimbabwe continues to lose life to Malaria, the statistics of infections and deaths are in fact consistent with trends in recent years.What this says is that reports must be very careful not to confuse Coronavirus with malaria, merely because symptoms are largely similar. Secondly, while the worldwide hype on Coronavirus is warranted, this should not detract from the traditional killers of our people, namely malaria, Aids and cancers, which must continue to receive greater attention.



Thirdly, the same machinery for fighting Covid-19 should be utilized in dealing with the malaria menace. This includes mobilizing assets, including those of Airforce of Zimbabwe, to embark on traditional spraying missions in malarious regions, all of which are well-known. While at it, report on infections in Bulawayo have created a false impression on prevalence.



The fact is that a nurse aid who was attending to a Covid-19 case infected her family. This tragic turn of events should have been highlighted to avoid giving an impression of widespread, random community spread and transmissions.



Of course the fact that the vector and family circumstances are known means this numerically high situation is in fact easier to confine and manage.



Above all, while it proves that children are just as susceptible, it doesn't suggest the affected children picked the problem from field of daily play, something which would increase anxiety for this very vulnerable age group.



Presidential Spokesperson George has urged the government to deploy the Airforce of Zimbabwe, to embark on traditional spraying missions in malarious regions, all of which are well-known.Zimbabwe currently has witnessed 131 deaths due to deadly malaria.Some section of Zimbabweans were insinuating that the deaths may be linked to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.Read his full statement below: