PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Minister and South African special envoy on Lesotho Jeff Radebe held a meeting on Thursday with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House to brief him on the situation in Maseru.Mnangagwa is getting the brief in his capacity as the chairman of Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.Lesotho Prime Minister recently deployed to neutralize a plot by unnamed state institutions to overthrow him.